Top 30 bluegrass songs for 2016

Based on the results of our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, which compiles the playlists of dozens of bluegrass radio hosts around the United States, we can also offer this list of the Top 30 most played bluegrass songs of 2016.

ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS SPINS 1 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Around The Corner John Boy & Billy Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz 6031 2 Irene Kelley Carolina Wind Mountain Fever Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz, Irene Kelley 5765 3 Buddy Melton & Milan Miller Adeline Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller 4914 4 Kenny & Amanda Smith Band You Know That I Would Farm Boy Records Ed Williams 4749 5 Volume 5 I Am A Drifter Mountain Fever Donna Ulisse, Marc Rossi 4727 6 Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice Longneck Blues Mountain Fever Mike O’Reilly 4512 7 Earls of Leicester The Train That Carried My Girl From Town Rounder Doc Watson 4323 8 Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle Aim High Rural Rhythm Mark Simos, Jon Weisberger 4212 9 Dave Adkins Change Her Mind Mountain Fever Dave Adkins 4092 10 The Grascals I Know Better Mountain Home Billy Droze, Christopher J. Meyers 3950 11 Trinity River Band Come Back Train Orange Blossom Records Jerry Salley, Cassidy Lynn Alexander 3814 12 Special Consensus Long I Ride Compass Robbie Fulks 3680 13 Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers All Dressed Up Rebel Jerry Salley 3491 14 Flashback Foxhounds and Fiddles Pinecastle Richard Bennett, Don Rigsby 3390 15 Flatt Lonesome You’re The One Mountain Home Dwight Yoakam 3176 16 The Boxcars I’m Dreaming of You Mountain Home Chris West 3078 17 Curtis Wright Going Through Carolina Voxhall Records Curtis Wright, Jerry Salley 3070 18 Spinney Brothers Living The Dream Mountain Fever Ricky Spinney, Ryan Roberts 3039 19 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne I’m Country Mountain Fever Wes Golding 2955 20 Boxcars Familiar With The Ground Mountain Home Keith Garrett 2929 21 Jeff White Run Little Rabbit Run Jeff White Bluegrass Records David Akeman 2781 22 Volume 5 95 Years Mountain Fever Carter Moore 2700 23 Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out Cottontown Break-A-String Mark Brink Brinkman, Becky Buller 2625 24 Grascals Sweet Little Mountain Girl Mountain Home James Ray Edwards, Sharlene Hazelwood 2598 25 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers One Night In Paducah Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 2542 26 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Tonight I’m Gonna Ride Mountain Home Chris Jones 2483 27 Dave Adkins Sold Mountain Fever Rich Fagan, Rob Royer 2478 28 Balsam Range Blue Collar Dreams Mountain Home Aaron Bibelhauser 2383 29 Dale Ann Bradley Sweetheart of the Pines Pinecastle Emmylou Harris, Paul Kennerley 2325 30 Flatt Lonesome Mixed Up Mess Of A Heart Flatt Lonesome Tommy Collins, Merle Haggard 2119