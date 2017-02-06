Thompson creates custom Brazilian 0000 model

At this year’s Anaheim NAMM show, Preston Thompson Guitars in Oregon introduced a number of new models based on the Martin 0000 body size, sometimes called an M style. These are slightly longer than the dreadnaught body, with a wider lower bout and a narrower upper, with a body depth 3/4” shallower than a D style guitar.
Four versions of this 0000 were announced for 2017:
- Mahogany back/sides, with Adirondack top – $4875
- East Indian back/sides, with Adirondack top – $5845
- 5A Brazilian – $11,275
They have also created a custom sunburst Brazilian model, using rosewood salvaged from a shipwreck with a unique sailing ship inlay motif. A price has not been given for this model, leading one to suspect, “If you have to ask…”
Here are a few photos of the Shipwreck Masterpiece.
Thompson is still a small shop operation; they produced only 90 guitars in 2016. But they are hoping to get up to 140 this year, with a few additional dealers on board.
They are also delighted to have both Claire Lynch and Laurie Lewis coming on as endorsers.
You can see all the Thompson guitars on their web site.