Thompson creates custom Brazilian 0000 model

At this year’s Anaheim NAMM show, Preston Thompson Guitars in Oregon introduced a number of new models based on the Martin 0000 body size, sometimes called an M style. These are slightly longer than the dreadnaught body, with a wider lower bout and a narrower upper, with a body depth 3/4” shallower than a D style guitar.

Four versions of this 0000 were announced for 2017:

Mahogany back/sides, with Adirondack top – $4875

East Indian back/sides, with Adirondack top – $5845

5A Brazilian – $11,275

They have also created a custom sunburst Brazilian model, using rosewood salvaged from a shipwreck with a unique sailing ship inlay motif. A price has not been given for this model, leading one to suspect, “If you have to ask…”

Here are a few photos of the Shipwreck Masterpiece.