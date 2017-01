That pair of Nashville scamps, The Darrell Brothers, are back with a new song, this time with an eye towards getting themselves featured on the NPR Tiny Desk Concerts series.

The boys gather ’round the tiny desk with their kinfolk for one about a loving family, called You Ain’t My Aunt No More.

Darrell’s on mandolin and vocals, with Darrell on guitar and vocal, Cousin Vickie on bass, Cousin Wanda Steve on fiddle, and Cousin Thomas on banjo.

Can’t you just feel the love!