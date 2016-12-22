Tell Me Darling video from Cup O’ Joe

Here is a strong new music video from Cup O’ Joe.

It features Irish banjo prodigy Tabitha Agnew and her two older brothers performing a song they wrote, Tell Me Darling. The song is included on their current EP, Bluebirds, available from the band’s web site.

Reuben is on guitar and Benjamin on bass, with all three of the siblings being still in their teens. Imagine what these young artists will accomplish before they’re done.

The video was shot by John Breese, bass player with England’s Cardboard Fox, at The Giant’s Causeway, a unique geological formation on the coast near the northernmost tip of Ireland. It’s hard to imagine a more perfect setting for the song.

You can learn more about this very talented young group online.