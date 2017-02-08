Tammy Harman to Graham Talent Group

The Graham Talent Group in Kentucky has announced the addition of Missourian Tammy Harman to their staff. The Group has been public about their plans to expand their network of agents regionally around the US, and had recently also engaged Mike Conner of Roanoke, VA for that purpose.

Tammy is a life-long grasser based near St Louis and a familiar face at bluegrass events all over the central US. She played music as a teen, later marrying into a bluegrass family as well. She and her husband, Bull Harman, have their own band, Bulls Eye, and manage two bluegrass events in the St Louis area. They also run the Missouri Area Bluegrass Committee, and their son, Wyatt, is the bass player for Mashtag, who took place in this year’s SPBGMA band contest. She is also active with both IBMA and SPBGMA, serving an important managerial role in the annual SPBGMA conventions.

Principal agent Randy Graham says that he couldn’t be happier with Tammy as their new midwest representative.

“Her in depth knowledge and understanding of the concerns and challenges of artists and event producers alike, put Tammy on our short list of must call candidates when we first considered our plans for expansion. I’m all about extensive hands on, genre specific experience and the ability to come up with ideas that ensure the best possible event for all concerned. Our company slogan is ‘passion determines the outcome’ and there can be no doubt about Tammy’s passion and dedication to traditional music.”

Harman will continue to co-produce St Louis Flatpick and the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival with Bull, while assisting Randy find performance opportunities for his roster of bluegrass talent. The Graham Talent Group represents Nothin’ Fancy, Feller & Hill, The Darrell Webb Band, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, Grasstowne, The Crowe Brothers, Remington Ryde, and The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band.

You can find out more about the agency, or the artists, and reach any of the agents online or by calling 859-421-7718.