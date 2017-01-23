Stoney Creek to Spice of the South

Florida’s Spice of the South Music has brought Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band into their roster of artists. The agency, managed by Nancy Jordan, specializes in traditional and contemporary bluegrass acts, and currently acts as representatives for entertainers as diverse as The Bluegrass Brothers, Eddie & Martha Adcock, Reno & Harrell, and Chris Henry & the Hardcore Grass.

Stoney Creek comes from West Virginia, and focuses on the singing of Libby Files who also plays bass with the group. Their 2016 release, Memories & Tears, brought them a great deal of attention and Files says that they are hoping that working with Spice of the South will help them expand their touring further outside of the Mountaineer state.

“I am looking forward to working with Nancy Jordan. We are hoping to play more festivals and events in the Mid-Atlantic region and meeting bluegrass fans in new areas. I also want to encourage fans to check out the other artists who work with Spice of the South Music.”

Other members of the band include Brett Smeltzer on mandolin, Kenton Catlett on guitar, and Troy Stangle on banjo.

Here’s one of two videos Stoney Creek released last year, for a song called Never Tell Me written by Libby’s sister, Deanna Stottlemyer.

For more information on the band, Jordan can be reached online or by phone at 352-475-3114.