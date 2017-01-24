Still Small Voice from Nu Blu

Nu-Blu is starting 2017 with a new single, from an upcoming new album, with their new label.

The single is Still Small Voice, written by Devin Bell, Jimmy Fortune, and Tony Lopacinski, which Bell recorded several years ago as a rockin’ country song. It will be included on the next Nu-Blu album, expected sometime this spring from Voxhall Records, with whom the band has recently signed.

Bassist Carolyn Routh takes the lead on the track, harmonizing with both Fortune, formerly of The Statler Brothers, and Ben Isaacs of the decorated Gospel group, The Isaacs, on the chorus.

She says the message in the lyrics hit her right away.

“When we first heard this song, it instantly spoke to us. That still small voice can be that fleeting thought just before you speak, that internal angst that you battle within yourself over the most important or simple choice. Be it a thought from you own soul, or from a higher power, that voice is always the one that gives you 20/20 hindsight while illuminating your path forward at the same time, if we listen to it. So next time don’t suppress that thought, instead let that still small voice scream!”

Here’s a taste of the Nu-Blu cut, with a driving bluegrass beat…

Still Small Voice is available now for sale wherever bluegrass downloads are offered, and to radio programmers via Airplay Direct.

Nu-Blu heads back on the road this month touring in California after spending last weekend at the NAMM show in Anaheim. They’ll be back east to their regular stomping grounds in March.