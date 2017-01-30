Steve Thomas to Cardinal Tradition

David Parmley has announced the addition of Steve Thomas to his touring band, Cardinal Tradition.

Steve will take the spot recently vacated by Doug Bartlett on mandolin, who had to leave the group to help out with a family health crisis in New York.

Thomas is a well-known Nashville artist and sideman who has performed with many established bluegrass and country acts. He’s worked previously with The Osborne Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and Lost & Found.

Recognizing the inevitability of change in the business he’s in, David commented on the personnel switch.

“We will miss Doug, but feel very fortunate to have the talent of Steve Thomas joining us!”

Steve will also be playing twin fiddle in the group, alongside Steve Day, who has just returned to the band after back surgery. David said that Day is doing and feeling fine, and will be with them at SPBGMA this coming Saturday.

Here’s a video of them this past weekend singing a Jim & Jesse classic that David recorded on his latest project.