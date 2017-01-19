Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers to sit out Inaugural

Posted on by John Lawless

We received this statement earlier today from Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers. It came by carrier pigeon, hence the delayed release.

Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers announced Tuesday that they will not perform at Friday’s inauguration. “We have decided to do exactly as most country music stars will do on that day,” said bandleader Knuckles, “and not be in the program. I may watch it on TV.”

Steel guitarist Waldo Otto spoke early Tuesday at a hastily-called press conference, declaring in a 35-minute speech, “We are not at liberty to say at this time exactly why there will be no Trailblazers performance.” When asked whether the band was actually invited, he responded, “Truly a fair question, but unfortunately at this time I’m simply not able to comment.” Otto is recovering from having his tongue stuck to a telephone pole for several hours last Thursday in Nome, Alaska.

The Trailblazers are known for their performances with the noted Colorado bluegrass band Hot Rize. When asked for a comment about Knuckles’ decision, Hot Rize bassist Nick Forster replied, “Whatever.”

Neither the inaugural committee nor Super Bowl half time entertainment people are commenting on this.

