Soul Of A Mountain Man from Jeff Brown

Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome have released a second single from their current project, A Distant Horizon. It’s The Soul Of A Mountain Man, written by Brown and Mike Bentley.

This bluesy number with a familiar bluegrass message kicks off with silky banjo from Mitch Walker, and tells the story of the mountain life that, despite its difficulties and trials, holds the people fast to the land and the culture where they were born.

The single is available to radio programmers at Airplay Direct, and A Distant Horizon is offered wherever you purchase bluegrass music.