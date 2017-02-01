Someday Soon from Darin & Brooke

Faster And Farther, the upcoming Mountain Home project from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, has been generating a great deal of anticipation in bluegrass circles for the past two months.

The husband/wife songbirds have delighted fans with their five previous albums, plus a live CD and a concert DVD. Recently, they have been touring with newgrass hero John Cowan, who is prominently featured alongside the Aldridges on this next album.

In a conversation last week, Darin told us that capturing this vibe in the studio was a priority for them.

“We’ve done a bunch of these dates with John, and wanted to capitalize on that sound. There are still a lot of dates coming up with John, and we’re happy he was willing to track with us.”

Darin and Brooke agreed to allow Bluegrass Today to share a preview track from Faster And Farther, a lovely song from Ian Tyson called Someday Soon. It first came to wide popularity when Judy Collins recorded it back in 1968, and got another bump when Suzy Boggus cut it in 1991. Tyson recorded it with his wife as Ian & Sylvia in ’64, and is surely how the song came to Collins’ attention.

The Aldridges had never initially planned on recording it themselves. In fact they hadn’t even been performing it on their show when it got pushed to the fore.

As Darin tells it…

“We were soundchecking in a G chord down in Florida before a show, and Brooke started singing the song. Cowan heard it, and some of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band guys were there too, and they all asked if we were going to do it that night.”

So into the set list it went, and Brooke says she understands why it has such an enduring popularity.

“I always liked Suzy Boggus doing this song. I ask people to sing along but even if I don’t, they always do. The song speaks to me… you always have that first love in your life, and even if it doesn’t work out, I think your mind still goes back to it from time to time.”

Faster And Farther is set for a February 10 release on Mountain Home Music Company.