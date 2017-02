Wood Belly, a young quintet from northern Colorado, has been performing together for the past two years, playing what they call Rocky Mountain bluegrass.

The group is composed of Chris Zink on reso-guitar, Craig Patterson on guitar, Chris Weist on mandolin, Aaron McCloskey on banjo, and Taylor Shuck on bass.

They have released a new live music video for one of their songs, Solid Ground.

You can find out more about Wood Belly online.