Smoky Mountains Strong benefit show in February

Here’s yet another benefit scheduled in support of those who suffered losses during the November wildfires that raged through parts of east Tennessee.

Smoky Mountain Strong will be held February 10-11 in Pigeon Forge, TN with ticket proceeds going to the Dollywood Foundation Wildfire Scholarship Fund. The Fund will provide scholarship opportunities for Sevier County youth whose homes were destroyed in the fires.

The performances will be held at the Le Conte Center in Pigeon Forge, located along the main strip in the popular tourist area of town. Top bluegrass artists are scheduled to entertain both Friday and Saturday evening, with single day tickets (in the form of donations) offered for $30 each, or both days for $50.

Full schedule follows:

Friday, February 10 starting at 5:00 p.m.: Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Volume 5

Flatt Lonesome

The Grascals

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Saturday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m.: Doors open at 3:00 p.m.

Jimbo Whaley & Greenbriar

Dave Adkins Band

Newton

Barry Bales & Friends (Adam Steffey, Shawn Lane, Jason Davis, Keith Williams)

Lonesome River Band

Tickets can be purchased in advance through knoxvilletickets.com. All seats are general admission.

This special two-day event was arranged through the efforts of Moonstruck Management and the City of Pigeon Forge,with the assistance and sponsorship of the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, Blue Ridge Sound, Stellar Visions and Sounds, WDVX, the International Bluegrass Music Association, Bullfish Grill, and Sevier County Economic Development Council.

Well done all!