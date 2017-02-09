Sideline continues out west

This article, and others that will come this week as Sideline tours the western US, is a contribution from Glenn Wright of Guy Raleigh Management. He is accompanying the band and will provide regular updates on their road exploits and stage performances.

Sideline Bluegrass Colors and Crossroads tour continues westward. Today was full of fun and food with the Sideline crew listening to some good bluegrass on the online Acoustic Freight Radio, stopping at the world famous Whataburger in Oklahoma City, and a little after lunch pickin’ and practice as they travel west.

The day started just after midnight with our first fuel stop in Arkansas. Unfortunately, since upright bass player Jason Moore served as our gas attendant, we chose not to tip him. But the service he provided was excellent. After we fueled up, Moore finally got a much deserved break from driving duties as band guest “Fridge” took a turn at the wheel. Fridge, also known as Chris Outland, has long been friends of Steve Dilling and is along to help with the driving and other tasks on this tour.

Brad Hudson, the band’s dobro player did most of the driving today. During the morning drive Sideline listened to an online bluegrass show out of Lincoln, Nebraska titled Acoustic Freight Radio. In addition to hearing some excellent bluegrass tunes, Sideline was pleased to hear a mention of this weekend’s benefit show supporting Tri-State Military Moms and a mention of the Colorado River Bluegrass Festival in Bullhead City, Arizona.