Seat naming opportunity from IBMM

As we get close to the end of another year, many of us find ourselves on the lookout for opportunities to make charitable donations to organizations that reflect our interests and values. If you are a bluegrass music lover, especially with an eye towards preserving the history of the genre, here is one you might consider.

The International Bluegrass Music Museum is offering a low cost naming opportunity for what will become the International Bluegrass Music Center Theater when the center opens in the spring of 2018. Individual seats in the theater can be engraved with a brass plate with your name, or the name of your business or organization. They can also be named in memoriam for a loved one or mentor, and the donation is tax deductible.

Under construction now in Owensboro, KY, the Center will serve as a focal point for our music and its long history in the United States and around the world. The theater will be used by the museum for bluegrass concerts and events, and by the wider community of Owensboro. Both the state of Kentucky and the city of Owensboro have been quite generous in assisting with the building costs.

If you would like to take advantage of the chance to see someone remembered by future generations of bluegrass lovers, contact the museum for more information.