Saturday at Jekyll Island 2016

The 41st Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival, presented by Norman and Judy Adams, wrapped up on New Year’s Eve.

The Malpass Brothers opened the Saturday show. They have found a niche in presenting classic country music. The Moron Brothers were up next, who always present a good blend of excellent music and humor.

Then the Inspirations gave the Jekyll audience a wonderful dose of southern Gospel music. Next was the Little Roy and Lizzy Show. Not much can be said about Roy Lewis that has not already been said, and Lizzy Long has matured into one of bluegrass music’s very talented singers.

The Farmhands featured the excellent song writing of Daryl Mosley and top notch dobro playing of Tim Graves followed by The Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show that takes all of us back to the early days of bluegrass music.

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage closed out the festival as only Rhonda can. Little Roy in the guise of Donald Trump made a “yuge” speech and filled his “cabinet” with Rhonda.

The 42nd Jekyll Island Festival will occur on January 4, 5, & 6, 2018.