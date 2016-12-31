Saturday at Jekyll Island 2016

IBMA award winners, Flatt Lonesome, kicked off Friday’s show at the Jekyll Island Bluegrass festival. The sibling harmony of Kelsi, Charli, and Buddy Robertson have to be heard and seen live to be fully appreciated.

The Primitive Quartet has been making bluegrass Gospel music for nearly 44 years. They are still among the very best. Darin and Brooke Aldridge are a young band that that showcase the talent of two of the up and coming female singers. Brooke Aldridge and Carley Arrowood are rapidly becoming festival favorites.

Goldwing Express made their final festival appearance before taking a full time theater gig in Branson, Missouri. A lot of people enjoy “Pop’s” humor and many will miss them being on the festival circuit. The Gibson Brothers have breathed new life into the brother duo type of bluegrass music. They take an audience back to the Louvin Brothers and even the Everly Brothers. Then they pull us to the present with their original songs.

Old Friends, Paul Williams and Doyle Lowson provide one of the great treats of bluegrass music. They take all of us back to the days when they played together with Jimmy Martin. I always consider it to be a special privilege to be in the audience for one of their performances! Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver closed out the Friday show with the sound that Doyle has maintained thru all of his years as a band leader.

New Year’s Eve is sure to have shenanigans with Little Roy Lewis in the house!