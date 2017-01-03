Rural Rhythm joins with SONY Red

Rural Rhythm Records in Nashville has announced new distribution arrangements, set to begin later this month. The label releases new music in the bluegrass, Americana, and contemporary Christian categories, plus historical reissues from its deep catalog of traditional bluegrass from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s.

Effective January 27, their retail and digital distribution will be handled by SONY Red Distribution, who now service more than 70 independent labels. Red is also renowned for their radio promotion and product development efforts for their affiliated labels, and selected SONY artists.

Dewayne Brown, Director of Label Management for Sony RED Music Entertainment, finds a good fit for Rural Rhythm with their firm.

“We at Sony/RED Nashville are very excited to have Rural Rhythm join our family of Nashville labels. I could not be more proud of the hard work that Sam Passamano and staff has done to establish the footprint of Rural Rhythm Records in Nashville’s music community. I am looking forward to continuing our amazing relationship and assisting with growing the Rural Rhythm brand.”

Distribution for Rural Rhythm Christian will continue to be serviced by New Day Christian Distributors, a popular company founded by Dottie Leonard thirty years ago. They provide music, Bibles, gifts, and books to Christian bookstores across the US.

Rural Rhythm President Sam Passamano expressed confidence that they are working with a strong team with this move.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to be partnering with two powerhouse distribution companies who are true leaders in the mainstream and Christian music distribution channels. We look forward to working with New Day and Sony RED to help bring our historic catalog of over 60 years and our contemporary artists’ music to a broader base, and create more opportunities as we move forward in today’s exciting and ever changing music business.”

More details about Rural Rhythm and their wide catalog of acoustic music can be found online.