Rock Crusher Canyon Bluegrass Festival 2017

The second Rock Crusher Canyon Bluegrass Festival was held in Crystal River, Florida on Saturday. It is put on by Dave Elliot and Tin Roof Shack Productions.

The festival featured all Florida-based groups. The first band up was the winner of a band contest held Friday evening. They are the New River Ramblers. They were followed by Wry Whiskey.

The next band up was the Orange Blossom Ramblers. They were followed by The Stillhouse Shakers, an old time band that takes an audience back to the country music of the 1920s and ’30s.

The Southern Rhythm Cloggers is a group of elementary through high school age girls that clog competitively. They “wowed” the crowd. Kentucky Sleepy Hollow completed our day at the show.

It is nice to be able to support local venues in our travels.