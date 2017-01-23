Ray Cardwell at the Nashville City Winery

Nashville’s City Winery serves its local community as both a culinary and oenophile hub, presenting fine wines, food, and classes for serious enthusiasts, and as a listening room where the city’s connoisseurs of the musical arts can come to enjoy all three. While Nashville is primarily known as the capital of country music, it has a widely diverse complement of styles and artists, including more and more frequently, fans and performers of bluegrass music.

One such performed last Friday Night at the Winery, Ray Cardwell, who was celebrating the release of his recent album on Pinecastle, Tennessee Moon. He brought music from the record to the stage, with assistance from his good friend, and the album’s producer, Pat Flynn, and members of Ray’s touring band. Much of the material consisted of songs he had written, rendered in a style owing greatly to his admiration for the New Grass Revival.

Cardwell shared a few photos from the show, along with this video snippet of them singing one of the songs, My Heart Stays With You, which he wrote with his old friends in New Tradition.