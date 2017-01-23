Ray Cardwell at the Nashville City Winery

Posted on by John Lawless

Nashville’s City Winery serves its local community as both a culinary and oenophile hub, presenting fine wines, food, and classes for serious enthusiasts, and as a listening room where the city’s connoisseurs of the musical arts can come to enjoy all three. While Nashville is primarily known as the capital of country music, it has a widely diverse complement of styles and artists, including more and more frequently, fans and performers of bluegrass music.

One such performed last Friday Night at the Winery, Ray Cardwell, who was celebrating the release of his recent album on Pinecastle, Tennessee Moon. He brought music from the record to the stage, with assistance from his good friend, and the album’s producer, Pat Flynn, and members of Ray’s touring band. Much of the material consisted of songs he had written, rendered in a style owing greatly to his admiration for the New Grass Revival.

Cardwell shared a few photos from the show, along with this video snippet of them singing one of the songs, My Heart Stays With You, which he wrote with his old friends in New Tradition.

“Thanks everybody who came out Friday night to the debut party of Tennessee Moon! What a great, responsive crowd. Thank you Nashville’s City Winery — fantastic room. And it’s always an honor to play with the legendary Pat Flynn. Here’s a song I wrote with Pat and New Tradition. Enjoy!”

  • Ray Cardwell at his CD release concert for Tennessee Moon at the Nashville City Winery (January 20, 2017) - photo by Melanie Wilson
  • Ray Cardwell at his CD release concert for Tennessee Moon at the Nashville City Winery (January 20, 2017) - photo by Melanie Wilson
  • Pat Flynn with Ray Cardwell at the Nashville City Winery (January 20, 2017) - photo by Melanie Wilson
  • Terry Herd introduces Ray Cardwell at Nashville's City Wineryfor the CD release party of Ray's Tennessee Moon - photo by Melanie Wilson

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy