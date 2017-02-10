Q&A with Katy Daley – The Gibson Brothers

Eric: Yeah. I’ll never forget that. It’s been in the back of my mind since then. It never occurred to me to write a song about it. He said that to me before I left: “Remember who you are.” I kind of knew what he meant but it made me think, “Well, who am I?” I think he was just saying don’t forget what you learned here. It was important what you learned here. We’ve never let go of it.

KD: No secret that you’re both baseball fans. So the inspiration for the next song came from Yogi Berra?

Eric: I heard a story about Yogi Berra, the great NY Yankees catcher who passed away just a few years ago. He’s known for saying things like “It’s not over ‘til it’s over.” “Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore, it’s too crowded.” Yogi-isms. One I hadn’t heard until right before I started working on this album was about a trip to Cooperstown, where the Baseball Hall of Fame is. He was on a trip with his wife, Carmen, and they were lost. Carmen said, “Yogi, we’re lost.” And he replied, “Yah, but we’re making good time.” (chuckle). I thought that was just a great line.

KD: This next song, My Quiet Mind, is one Leigh wrote with Shawn Camp.

Leigh: He’s a great writer. A seasoned writer. He doesn’t waste much time or energy. He’s a really talented writer in that regard. Eric had set up a writing session for us a few years ago in Nashville. The night before the session Eric came down with the flu. I went to the session alone and this is what we came up with. I had the idea for the song from a poem. Not that I was reading 16th Century English poetry. I was watching a television program in which the poet recited this line. Basically the poem has to do with man’s search for the quiet mind, peace.

Eric: Don’t we all want that? Don’t we all want things to slow down so we don’t have those Three O’Clock in the Morning moments? I just think this song captures what we all want.

KD: When you co-write is it best to go in with a clean slate and not something in mind? What if the person you’re writing with doesn’t like what you brought to the session? Is it better to go in even-steven? Or is it ok to go in with an idea?

Leigh: There’s a fine line between going in with an idea and going in with an agenda. I don’t think you want to go in with an agenda. Say you go in with a verse and a chorus to sit down as equal partners creating something and then you’re really tied to everything you’ve worked towards so far. Even though you’re open minded, there’s still a part of you that can get a little hurt if someone turns away from something you’re already emotionally invested in. I think that could stymie the writing session. I’ve experienced that. So now when I get together with someone to write I might have an idea for a title or a general concept but I don’t spend any time hashing anything out that’s just going to get thrown away. I save that stuff for me to complete or in a much more informal relationship that I have from Eric. It doesn’t bother me if he hates something. I’m not going to get mad about it because we’ve been through so much of that already. If it’s somebody you don’t have as close relationship with, it might hurt the session. I just tend to go in with a broad sense of this is an idea and start working from scratch.

KD: And who wrote the next one, I Can’t Breathe Deep Yet?

Leigh: That’s mine. I guess we’re getting older. You’re always reaching for the next thing. Sometimes you can get caught up in that and don’t appreciate what you’ve already accomplished and what you’ve already been blessed to have. This song was just me singing about that. Things I do have. I sometimes overlook them. Even though I know I have them, I still want more. Still want to do more, accomplish more, provide more so I Still Can’t Breathe Deep Yet. Can’t relax.

KD: Eric, I Can’t Breathe Deep Yet and My Quiet Mind, have elements of wondering where you are in life. What do you and Leigh choose as your guideposts to sort of measure how your careers are going?

Eric: I always want to look to see if we’re doing better now than I was last year or the year before. And we are. Getting more and more bookings all the time. We’ve just come off our busiest year. This coming year looks to be as busy. Just the kinds of jobs we’re doing. All quality shows. There are fewer and fewer jobs we’re doing where we say, “why did we take this job?” I think we’re being smarter in our career. Most importantly, the band is getting better all the time. And that’s an important benchmark.

Here’s a funny story about the first job we had. We were playing a little street fair in Malone in 90 degree heat. We were 13 and 12. We got paid in donuts. (laughter) At the end the lady goes, “I really don’t have any money but I do have donuts.” So we each had a donut. At least we didn’t have to split it.

KD: I want to talk a little bit about why people identify with your songs. Your songs always hit home. They say write what you know and I guess you’re writing the human experience.

Leigh: We’re not trying to write for anybody else. We write what means something to us. If it means a great deal to me and it’s specific to me, that’s all I can really do as a writer. Just write something of value to yourself. You mention the human experience. People plug themselves into the songs. Even if someone has no experience as a dairy farmer they might have experience with a different kind of frustration or different kind of nostalgia that’s attached to dairy farming. The experience is not the same but the emotion is shared. That’s what happens with the folks who like our music, they recognize that we’re being genuine to ourselves. It allows them to get into the song on a personal level as well. In my experience any time we’ve ever chased anything that wasn’t genuine to us, it’s not been successful. And you get the feeling, “I just sold myself out.”

KD: Eric you brought your mother’s family into this next song called Fool’s Hill.

Eric: Yeah. I don’t think it’s a real common phrase. Leigh asks around the country when we’re playing it. “How many of you have heard this?” and only a few say they have. My mom is a very tolerant, loving person. I’d hear her say about a young person who was having a hard time and getting into trouble, “Oh he’ll be all right, he’s just climbing Fools Hill.” I always thought that was a great phrase. I also used it as an excuse to get my Uncle Dolan into a song. He may have climbed Fools Hill a time or two. He got in trouble back in the ‘60s for bringing a horse into a bar room on Christmas Eve. I was able to get that in there. I love this song.

KD: Leigh, tell us about Friend of Mine. It started out as a little tribute to your guitar.

Leigh: That was my initial attempt. I started writing this sitting in the passenger seat of the van. I started thinking about how many miles I’ve spent traveling with a guitar. You develop a close relationship with your instruments. They become a part of you and you use them as a conduit to express yourself. I looked over while we’re driving down the road and Mike Barber, who’s been playing bass for us for 24 years, and who’s been a friend even longer than that, has shared all these miles and experiences as well. I decided to write him into the song. It’s about our instruments but also about the people we share our lives away from our families with. If you think about it, I spend half my time with these four other guys that I don’t spend with my children or my wife or my mother. Those relationships are very important because if it’s not good, it’s a really bad life. We’re very fortunate to have good relationships with our people and each other.

KD: Another relationship song is Little Girl.

Leigh: Eric found this in a notebook from several years ago. As we got ready for the record he said it wasn’t ready because it didn’t have a chorus. I had some time so I sat down and wrote the chorus. I thought it would be interesting to do a call-and-response in the brother duet tradition on the chorus. And I think it works

Eric: Yeah, it does work. I just wrote about my wife. I started writing this maybe 10 years ago or more when things weren’t going so well with my career. I was feeling like I married this beautiful, wonderful woman and I was letting her down. She wasn’t coming out and saying I was letting her down but we weren’t where we thought we would be at that point in our marriage. As far as finances, you know. I just said to myself, “Am I selfish?” At the time we weren’t playing as many dates and I was doing some work on the side with my father-in-law. That part about dirt beneath my fingernails that was from using a shovel and doing excavation. I would come home to a nice warm home with my wife and kids. Those are real feelings right there.

KD: The next song, I Found a Church Today, was a joint effort.

Leigh: I had recently started attending a church in my town. I guess we were both looking for something at that point in our lives. We sat together and I helped him hammer out a chorus in the Branson Best Western. Eric had the idea for the song and wrote it on the plane, and we finished it in the hotel room. We wrote this before Brotherhood came out, which didn’t have any original music on it. By the time it came to record this, we thought it would be neat to do it in a brother duet style with just mandolin and guitar and voices. I think that gives the message of the song a little bit more impact.

Eric: I thought his chorus just lifted the whole song. I love that song. I just sounds old school.

KD: You’ve mentioned writing in notebooks, on iPhones, in hotel rooms. How do you write? What are the mechanics of your writing?

Leigh: It depends. I haven’t made a leap to the Mac Book yet. It’s pretty much handwritten on whatever I can find. If I’m home, I’m sitting at the dining room table with a guitar, paper, and pencil. I always have my phone in my pocket so I’ll bang out some lyrics on my iPhone. Just enough that I don’t lose the idea. Typically, my lyrics won’t get typed until the record company is asking for them for the liner notes.

KD: How ‘bout Look Who’s Crying?

Eric: Leigh wrote that years ago and he wrote it as a shuffle. As we got closer to recording I said, “Why don’t we do Look Who’s Crying?” We’ve had that song forever and we’ve done nothing with it. He said, “I hear it more as a Stanley Brothers style up-tempo waltz.” I asked, “How are you going to handle that on the chorus?” and he said. “We’ll do it as a call and response.” We started messing around with it and I really liked the way it turned out.

KD: You had a very cool co-writer on Everywhere I Go.

Eric: My son, Kelley, wrote this with us. He was a real gift for melodies. I’ll hear him in his room and I’ll ask him where did you get that. “I don’t know, Dad.” This is one he had started and I loved the melody. I was back at our hunting camp back in the woods north of where we used to have a farm. I was just fiddling around with it on the guitar and Leigh asked, “ What is that?” I told him Kelley’s writing a song and he asked how close he was to finishing it. Oh, maybe about half. Leigh asked, “Do you think he’ll let us work on it?”

I went home and said, “Uncle Leigh loved your melody. He wanted to know if you would let us work it.” Kelley said, “Nope.” (chuckle) He’s 20 and he’s stubborn like his father and his uncle. We’re very territorial about our songs. Then my younger son, Kieran, who is 3-1/2 years younger said “Kelley, if they record it, your name will be on the record and if it gets any airplay you might make a little money.” And Kelley said, “OK Dad, you guys can work on it.” So we finished it. I’m really proud of him. He’s 20 and he’s got a cut on Rounder recording. That’s pretty good. A few years ago someone asked him, “Is your goal to be in your father’s band?” And he said, “No, I want my own band.” And I thought, “Good for you buddy. Good for you.”

KD: Ok, Leigh. We’ve come to the title cut, In the Ground. Talk about writing something you know.

Leigh: I wrote about my experience and the fact that we see fewer and fewer small family farms like we grew up on around the country, and I especially notice it where I’m from.

KD: When you say small farm, how many acres are you talking about?