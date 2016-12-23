Petr Vošta to G-runs ‘n Roses

Czech grassers G-runs ‘n Roses have announced some changes in their lineup for next year.

Guitarist Ondra Kozak is leaving to focus his energies on his new group, New Aliquot, and banjo player Ralph Schut is moving over to the guitar spot. Coming in to play banjo is Petr Vošta, who will be familiar to European bluegrass fans from his many years working with perennial EWOB favorites, Sunny Side, and his own trio, Cimpr Campr.

Remaining as before are Martin Burza on fiddle, Tomáš Kubín on bass, and Milan Marek on mandolin. The guys are keeping busy preparing new material for the 2017 season, with hopes of including a US visit to their schedule.

In a note informing us of the personnel change, Schut mentioned that they send Kozak off with their best wishes.

“We thank Ondra for 5 years of faithful service and wish him good luck and success; we are convinced that he will bring a lot of great new music to his fans soon.”

Petr has worked previously with G-runs ‘n Roses, so learning their repertoire won’t be much of a stretch.

The band is already booked at several major European bluegrass events in 2017, including Bluegrass im Klosterhof in Germany next month. You can keep up with their schedule online.