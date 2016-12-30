New Year’s Eve on WAMU’s Bluegrass Country

WAMU’s Bluegrass Country has planned a full day of special programming for New Year’s Eve this weekend.

Starting at noon on Saturday, the various hosts at the station will be remembering some of their favorite moments on the air leading up to their welcome to 2017 at midnight. Some will be highlighting special moments from this years, while others, like Gary Henderson and Dick Spottswood, will be looking back at their first shows for the station many years ago.

Listeners are invited to tune in to share the memories and see what the station staff remembers from their time at Bluegrass Country before they turn things over to new management in February.

The schedule for Saturday is as follows:

11:00 a.m. to Noon – Henderson & Spottswood History Hour One

Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Henderson & Spottswood History Hour Two

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Lisa Kay Howard

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Bill Foster

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Rosemarie Nielsen

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Fred Carter

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Lee Michael Demsey

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Al Steiner

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Jay Bruder

8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Brad Kolodner

9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Dick Spottswood

10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Gary Henerson

11:00 p.m. to midnight – Katy Daley

Bluegrass lovers in the Washington, DC area can listen to the Bluegrass Country signal over the air at 105.5 FM, while listeners worldwide can hear it online at bluegrasscountry.org.