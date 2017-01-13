New from D’Addario for 2017

With the January NAMM show coming up in a few weeks, most of the companies who supply products and accessories to the music market are getting ready to announce what they have new on offer for 2017. NAMM is the National Association of Music Merchants, a trade association that brings producers and retailers together with two major trade shows each year, a winter show in Anaheim, CA and a summer show in Nashville.

We won’t be able to attend the show and report on it, but are reaching out to producers and manufacturers who will be attending to get a sneak peek at what they have new for the bluegrass and acoustic market this year.

D’Addario has a number of items they will be introducing at the NAMM show, both in their strings and their accessories division, that should be of interest to our readers. First up, they have brought their nickel bronze string formulation into the mandolin family. Last year the company debuted this new string type to the market for acoustic guitar, where their popular phosphor bronze strings are given a final plating of nickel before winding and packaging. Guitarists reported that the nickel plating seemed to cut down the harshness some players experience with bronze, giving their instruments greater warmth.

The new Nickel Bronze Mandolin set will be available in four gauges:

Light Gauge (.010-.038)

Medium Gauge (.011-.040)

Custom Medium Gauge (.0115-.040)

Medium-Heavy Gauge (.0115-.041)

… and will be available with a retail price of $18.50 starting on January 16. D’Addario points out that these are not coated strings. The nickel plating is actually part of the manufacturing process.

Guitarists have a new accessory product to consider as well, if they plug in their acoustic guitar on stage. Their new CinchFit is designed to make it easier to attach standard strap types to guitars with an endpin jack installed – and keep the strap securely attached while in use. This simple product ties on to the end of any strap you might have, without modification, and employs a magnetic security clasp to keep it firmly fixed to the jack.

The CinchFit sells for $19.95 and will also be offered for sale next week. Check with your favorite music store for availability details.

If you’ll be at the NAMM Show in California, you can stop by and see all that D’Addario will have on display, including new premium leather guitar straps and other string sets.