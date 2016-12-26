New Chris Jones album in February

Mountain Home Music has announced February 10 as the release date for Made To Move, the next album from Chris Jones and The Night Drivers.

The title references the extreme travel the band engages in on a regular basis. Bandleader Jones typically flies in from Alberta to meet up with the rest of the group in Nashville, where bassist Jon Weisberger resides. Mandolinist Mark Stoffel meets them there from his home in Illinois, as does newest member, Gina Clowes, who drives in from Virginia. And then they head off to a show!

Hence, the Night Drivers.

As has been their pattern, Made To Move primarily contains music written within the band. 10 of the album’s 12 tracks were composed by members of the group, with each contributing at least one. The bulk of the new songs come from Jones, who sings them in his distinctive baritone voice, with several written with Weisberger, his regular co-writer.

A complete track listing follows:

All The Ways I’m Gone

I’m A Wanderer

Dark Hollow

Range Road 53

Raindrops Fell

Living Without

You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me)

Last Frost

Silent Goodbye

Sleeping Through The Storm

The Old Bell

What The Heck?!

Pre-orders, with audio samples, are available now from several popular online download sites.