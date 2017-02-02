New album coming from Shannon Slaughter

We caught up recently with Shannon Slaughter, who tells us that his next album will be a solo project, hopefully released by springtime.

His wife and duet partner, Heather Slaughter, will participate but the record will focus on Shannon’s singing and songwriting. He says he has 9 original songs that will be included, co-written with some of the best in our business like Ronnie Bowman, Tim Stafford, Brink Brinkman, Marla Cannon, Dale Felts, Bob Minner, Terry Foust, Rusty Hendrix, and Cliff Bailey.

Other writers whose work will be featured include Roger Rasnake, Greg Preece, and Slaughter’s fellow Alabamian, the great Jake Landers.

They did rhythm tracking some months ago at Eastwood Studio in Virginia, with assistance from Shawn Lane, Dwight McCall, Lou Reid, Randy Kohrs, Ron Stewart, Trevor Watson, Ron Inscore, Cliff Bailey, Tracy Burcham, Doug Jernigan, and Tim Crouch. Shannon completed the vocals just recently at Slack Key Studios with Randy Kohrs in Nashville.

There is no title yet, but he expects a late spring release on Elite Circuit Records.

Look for Shannon with his band, County Clare, at SPBGMA showcases this weekend.