Mike Sumner back to Dale Ann Bradley

With Richard Cifersky’s recent return to the Slovak Republic, Dale Ann Bradley has today announced the return of Mike Sumner to her touring band on banjo.

Mike is very nearly a life long banjoist, starting when he was only six prompted by his dad, Joe, himself a fine banjo picker. After nailing down wins in national banjo competitions like MerleFest, Rocky Grass, and Winfield, Sumner launched a professional career working stints with Jim Lauderdale, Rebecca Frazier, and Randy Kohrs.

Add to that list Dale Ann Bradley, where Mike had worked for several years previously.

Coming back to Dale Ann’s group is a joyous occasion for Mike.

“I am so happy to be a part of this band again. I look forward to great times and great music. It’s always felt like home.”

And she is elated to have him back.

“I am pumped!!! I love Mike both as a player and a dear friend. He has a sense for a song that you don’t find in every situation. I look forward to the first show back with him.”

That first show will be on January 19 in Marysville, TN.

Mike joins Dale Ann on guitar, Tim Dishman on bass, Scott Powers on mandolin, and Greg Blaylock on reso-guitar.

A new album is on the horizon for 2017 as well. Dale Ann says that she is mixing it now with no release date yet determined.

You can check out her comings and goings online.