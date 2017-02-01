Mike Bentley solo project preview

Mike Bentley, lead singer with Cumberland Gap Connection, has released a preview video to give people a taste of his upcoming solo project for Union House Records.

He spent time in the studio last month with some top bluegrass session players, where he captured the video. Alan Bibey was on mandolin, Wyatt Rice on guitar, Jason Moore on bass, and Justin Jenkins on banjo.

In the video you’ll hear bits of several different tracks in their unfinished state, and comments from Rice and Jenkins.

No word yet on a title or a release date, but from this preview it sounds like this will be on to watch for.

Keep an eye on the CGC web site or Mike’s Facebook page for further updates.