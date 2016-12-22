Merry Christmas from Mo Pitney

Mo Pitney is known to most of the world as a rising country singer based in Nashville, but grassers recognize him as one of our own. He’s not only made the rounds playing bluegrass in his native Illinois, and on the home jam circuit in young Nashville, he has also married one of the lovely Bankester sisters, the very talented Emily, who is set to give birth to their first child sometime early in the new year.

Pitney appeared on Rickey Wasson’s Croweology project earlier this year, where he sang several songs that Keith Whitley had recorded with J.D. Crowe. Anyone who doubts his bluegrass cred just needs to give that one a listen.