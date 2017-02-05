Mashtag wins the 2017 SPBGMA Band competition

Posted on by John Lawless

The results are in for the 2017 SPBGMA International Band Championship. Top finishers have often gone on to success in the professional realm.

The annual competition attracts the very best young bluegrass bands from all over the US, who go head-to-head in multiple rounds for big time bragging rights, and a very generous prize purse.

14 bands competed this year, and the 2017 winners are:

  1. Mashtag (wins $4000)
  2. Trailblazers (wins $2000)
  3. Dead End Road (wins $1000)
  4. Carolina Blue Band (wins $800)
  5. Baker Family (wins $600)
  6. Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder (wins $500)
  7. Highway 762 Band (wins $400)
  8. Resonating Grace (wins $300)
  9. The Sowell Family Bluegrass (wins $200)
  10. The Dalton Gang (wins $200)
  11. New Country Grass
  12. Grudge Mountain Ramblers
  13. New Again
  14. Valley Grass

Here’s video of Mashtag in the second round…

Well done all, and congratulations to the top finishers!

