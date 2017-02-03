Major Aussie Award for Kristy Cox

Australian bluegrass and country singer Kristy Cox was honored last week during the Country Music Awards of Australia with the trophy for Bluegrass Recording of the Year for 2017 . She won for the song Another Weary Mile from her Part Of Me project on Pisgah Ridge Records.

Cox picked up her Golden Guitar trophy during the big annual Tamworth Country Music Festival in New South Wales.

These awards have been handed out each year since 1973, even before they were taken over by the CMAA.

This is Kristy’s second time accepting this award. She had won previously in 2015 for One Heartbreak Away. This year she was also nominated for Alternative Country Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year.

Congratulations, and well done Kristy!

Also nominated in the bluegrass category this year were:

I Hear Them All – Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart

Losing My Blues Tonight – Dean Perrett

Cumberland Gap – The Hillbilly Goats

River Of Gold – The Weeeping Willows

You can read more about the CMAA online.