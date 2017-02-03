L’il Margaret’s festival to continue under new management

Bluegrass lovers in the Potomac and Chesapeake regions of Maryland have been accustomed to attending the annual L’il Margaret’s Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival for the past 28 years. Each August they would head for the Goddard Farm to enjoy the music and the fellowship at the festival, created by Joseph Goddard as a memorial to his daughter, L’il Margaret in 1988.

When Joseph passed away in September of 2016, regular attendees of the festival were concerned about whether the Goddard family would continue on to year 29. Now Jay Armsworthy, who hosts the American Legion bluegrass concert series in Hughesville, MD has stepped up to assist the Goddards, and plans are now in place for 2017.

The festival will now be held on Friday and Saturday (August 11-12) instead of over three days. Camping with water and electric hookups will be offered as before, with the same home-cooked food festival-goers have come to expect.

Tickets are available now by phone or mail, and you can see full 2017 details online.