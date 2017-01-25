Larry Stephenson Band in Crystal River

The Larry Stephenson Band appeared at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Crystal River, Florida this past Friday evening. They were fresh off a Danny Stewart bluegrass cruise and the audience was treated to two sets of top notch music. Each member of the band is an excellent singer, making four trio combinations possible on stage.

One of Larry’s long time Michigan friends, Tom Laing, was in the audience for the show.

Larry is closing in on the 28th anniversary of the founding of his band.

Look for his tour dates online and see him when you can.