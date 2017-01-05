Kevin Prater to manage Three Rivers Bluegrass Festival

A new bluegrass festival is being launched in central Ohio, with popular singer and bandleader, Kevin Prater, at the helm.

Billed as the Three Rivers Bluegrass Festival, it is scheduled for April 27-28, 2018 at the Coshocton Fairgrounds in Coshocton, OH. Booking and arrangements for this first event are just beginning now, but fans and festival lovers in this part of the country may want to mark the dates for next year.

Kevin became interested in the bluegrass scene in central Ohio after becoming friends with Duane Hardesty, bass player with the Chestnut Ridge Bluegrass Gospel Band. Duane puts on a monthly concert series at the Coshocton Village Inn & Suites, and believes that the area was ripe for an annual weekend festival of its own. He was able to convince Kevin to get on board, and they arranged with Fairgrounds President Jim McClure to make their facilities available.

The Fairgrounds have a large, covered concert area with plenty of parking, and ample space for vendors of every kind. Sounds perfect for a bluegrass festival.

Bands and potential sponsors are being contacted now, and further details should be released in short order.