Joe Forrester R I P

Joe Webb Forrester passed away on Sunday, January 16, age 91.

Joe Forrester, who was born on March 21, 1919, was the older brother of the better known bluegrass musician, fiddler ‘Howdy’ Forrester. Like ‘Howdy,’ he was a member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys, playing bass from December 1945 through to March 1946.

Forrester moved to Nashville in 1935 where he embarked on a show business career with ‘Howdy.’ He appeared with Harold Goodman on the Grand Ole Opry as well as on KVOO in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was also a radio performer in Tuscola, Illinois.

He served during World War II as a member of the 3rd Army where he participated in the D-Day landing on Utah Beach and saw combat in France and in the Hertgen Forest campaigns.

In 1945 he resumed his show business career working with such country music artists as Bill Monroe (as mentioned above), Gene Autry, Art Davis and Georgia Slim Rutland’s Texas Roundup on KRLD in Dallas, Texas.

According to Howard H Harris, Chairman and CEO, Grand Master Fiddler Championship, Inc., “Forrester was one of the best chop-rhythm guitar pickers that ever played. He was such a great person as well.”

He returned to Nashville in 1949 where he served 26 years as a letter carrier at East Station. He retired in 1978.

He was a lifetime member of the Nashville Association of Musicians Local #257 and he was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Harris remembers his friend …..

“I knew Joe from the time I was a young boy and listened to him tell interesting stories of being on the road with Bill Monroe, Georgia Slim, his brother Howard and Howard’s wife Billie, who was the first woman to play with Bill Monroe. Joe’s guitar playing was well noted and in demand for many years. We enjoyed many wonderful times hunting and fishing in Hickman Country, Tennessee, near Bucksnort on Sugar Creek. There was always music when the brothers got together. Family, making music and friends were at the center of Joe’s life and he was such a soft spoken gentleman, as were all the Forrester men. He leaves a great legacy and will surely be missed by many.”

Dr Roby Cogswell, Folklife Program Director, Tennessee Arts Commission, added …….