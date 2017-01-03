Jeff Miller to host Bama Bluegrass

The venerable Bama Bluegrass show, hosted on WUAL radio since 1972, has announced a new host. Dr. Lance Kinney is retiring and turning over the spot he has held on the University of Alabama station in Tuscaloosa to a new voice.

Coming onboard is Jeff Miller, host of the Flashpoint Bluegrass Radio Show on WorldWideBluegrass.com, will take the reins on January 7. Jeff also runs the Flashpoint Arts Initiative web site which covers bluegrass, country, and Americana music.

Miller will continue to feature the sounds of, as he describes it, “the people who influenced bluegrass (Carters, Jimmie Rodgers, Delmores, etc.), as well as those of the first and second generations all the way up to today’s artists.”

Bama Bluegrass airs on Saturday evenings from 7:00-9:00 p.m. (CST) on WUAL at 91.5 FM and via online streaming from the Alabama Public Radio web site.

For more information on either Bama Bluegrass or the Flashpoint Bluegrass Radio Show, or to discuss on-air interviews, contact Jeff by email.