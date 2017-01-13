IBMM Music Center construction hits a snag

Construction on the new International Bluegrass Music Center in Kentucky hit a snag this week when the general contractor on the job, Peyronnin Construction, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation. The company was based in Evansville, IN and had performed a number of other major construction projects in the city in recent years.

The Music Center is slated to become the new home of the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro when completed in 2018.

Museum Executive Director Chris Joslin tells us that while this unanticipated development will cause a delay, it is not expected to result in more than a brief pause in activity at the site location.

“We expect that this will knock us off course for 60 days or so, but the city has a performance bond in place so all subcontractors can be paid in full. A new contractor will be chosen as soon as is feasible, and work will get started again on the new Center.”

Work has been stalled on the site since Tuesday, January 10, but we understand that construction had been running slightly ahead of schedule, so the projected opening in the spring of 2018 may still be realistic.

The City of Owensboro handled the actual bidding and selection process for the new Center, and had expressed confidence that Peyronnin would successfully complete this project, as they had several others for the city. Word from Owensboro is that everyone involved is surprised and a bit shocked by this development.

Even with this glitch, Joslin says that the Museum staff is trucking on with plans for inhabiting the new Center.

“It’s just a really exciting time for me. I grew up with this music, and it’s in my DNA. So many of my personal relationships come from the music. To shepherd this project through to completion is a blessing to me. I feel very fortunate to be in this role.”

They have a big day planned for today at the Museum, with the Grand Opening of their new Dailey & Vincent exhibit scheduled in the current location. The guys will be arriving soon to tour the exhibit before tonight’s official opening, where they will perform in a concert which will be simulcast live on SirusXM’s Bluegrass Junction.

More details about the new Center, and how you can donate to help defray the costs, can be found online.