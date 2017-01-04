Gospel Favorites from Dr Ralph and Nathan Stanley

For fans of the late Ralph Stanley, here’s something that will cheer your heart as your reflect on his passing last year.

His grandson, Nathan, who performed with Dr. Stanley in his later years, has released a new album of Gospel Favorites recorded with his grandfather before he became too ill to perform in early 2016. The project was actually released in April of 2016, but never offered through typical music distribution channels. Nathan said they only sold it at live shows.

It features Nathan singing lead, supported by The Clinch Mountain Boys on 10 Gospel standards, with Dr. Ralph singing tenor on the choruses. He also takes the lead on the a capella version of Gloryland, accompanied by Dan and Judy Marshall who sang at his funeral just a few months later.

Songs on the album include: