Garrett Newton Band CD release party

Lorraine Jordan sent us this report from Garrett Newton’s album release event at her coffeehouse over the weekend. Newton is a talented teen banjo player that Lorraine has championed this young man’s music career and takes him along with her Country Grass shows. He also works as a barista at the Coffeehouse.

The Garrett Newton Band held their CD release party last night in front of a packed house at Lorraine’s Coffee House and Music in Garner, NC. The CD on Pinecastle Records is entitled Young Heart, Old Soul.

The title track was written by Brink Brinkman and Terry Foust specifically for the band. Joe Mullins wrote in the liner notes that the song is the perfect cover for the Garrett Newton Band, and that the song reminds him of himself 40 years ago.

Other songs from the CD that were featured were Country Poor, Country Proud, Sing Me A Bluegrass Song, Old Camp Meeting Times and Last Hanging Of Wise County. During intermission, cake was served and any fan who bought a CD could ask for a t-shirt and color autographed photo for $5.00. It was a packed house and a great time was had by all.

You can catch Garrett Newton at several great festivals coming up, like Willow Oak Music Fest in Roxsboro, NC; Neuse River Music Fest in Kinston, NC; North Bend State Park in West Virginia; Kernersville, NC; Blu, Brew and Q fest; Song Of The Mountains TV show in Marion, VA and Song Of The Mountains bluegrass cruise; Preddy Fest in Franklin, NC; Sedalia, VA.

Check the band out at Garrett Newtonband.com. The band consist of Allen Dyer on lead vocals, Parks Icenhour on guitar, Daniel Aldridge on mandolin, and yours truly on bass.