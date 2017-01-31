Folk Alliance nominees include prominent grassers

Folk Alliance International has announced the nominees for their International Folk Music Awards, to be distributed in February at an awards show in Kansas City.

Though inclusive of all sorts of folk music around the world, several of the artists nominated have close ties to bluegrass.

In the Album of the Year category, both Kaia Kater, old time banjoist and singer/songwriter, and virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz are nominated for the current projects. Song of the Year finds Move Me from Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek, and Play By Your Own Rules by Sam Bush. Old time banjo and fiddle player John McCutcheon is among the finalists for Artist of the Year.

You can see the complete list of nominees online.

The International Folk Music Awards winners will be announced during the opening night of the 29th Annual Folk Alliance International Conference on February 15.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!