Eye For An Eye from Kim Robins

Kim Robins has a lot of good news to announce this week.

The bluegrass singer from Bloomington, IN has signed a contract with Pinecastle Records, who have released an advance single before the full project, Raining in Baltimore, comes out this spring.

The single is Eye For An Eye, written by Kim Fox, which Robins says is a perfect song for her style.

“I am grateful to Pinecastle Records for giving me the opportunity to finally live out my dream. It is such an honor to be on an outstanding label with such amazing artists. I am so humbled by everyone who has helped me achieve this goal. I hope you all enjoy this project as much as I have enjoyed making it. When I first heard Eye For An Eye, I knew it was a song I wanted to record. I loved the melody and it gave me the ability to show off my vocal range. I tend to gravitate toward songs with a darker subject and this song was right up my alley.”

Eye For An Eye is an old-fashioned killing song, with the added ingredient of revenge, as the title suggests.

She is assisted here by Ron Stewart on fiddle, guitar, and banjo, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Shannon Slaughter on harmony vocals, and Harold Nixon on bass.

Radio programmers can download the single now from Airplay Direct.

Look for Robins and her touring band, 40 Years Late, performing this weekend during the SPBGMA convention in Nashville.