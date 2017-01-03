Dollywood auditions on February 19

With much of the country focused on the extensive destruction suffered in Pigeon Forge, TN when wildfires raged through the area just after Thanksgiving, many people may not recognize that the community is quickly rebuilding and getting back to work. The various attractions that have drawn people to the region for some time are still in operation for the most part, with the rest planning to reopen soon.

And the biggest of them all is Dollywood, the 150 acre entertainment theme park and resort owned by Dolly Parton. As a native of the area, Dolly has long been involved in the bluegrass and traditional mountain music that resonates in these hills, and the park has always had summer job opportunities for bluegrass bands and musicians.

On February 19, Dollywood is holding open call auditions for bluegrass musicians to perform unamplified in the park during their annual Barbeque & Bluegrass Festival held in May at the park. The pickers chosen on the 19th will roam the park during the festival, either solo or as a group, adding to the grassy feel throughout Dollywood.

Auditions will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with registration beginning that morning at 9:00. You may audition as a group, duo, or by yourself.

Paige Bales, Dollywood entertainment director, says that they are looking for dynamic performers to stand out at the park.

“We have an impressive level of quality talent at Dollywood. Each year we challenge ourselves to continue our high standard of entertainment, and it all begins with the people we are able to find at each of our auditions. We’ve helped a number of entertainers launch great careers and we’re excited to see who we’ll discover next.”

The park is located at 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd. in Pigeon Forge, TN. Anyone interested in auditioning is asked to simply arrive at Dollywood on the 19th, ready to perform. Some further details can be found online.

Dollywood operates each year from Memorial Day to Labor Day.