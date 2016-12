Jarrett Bellini is a vlogger and online columnist based in Atlanta who posts regularly with his thoughts on popular culture, and interviews he records with music and arts celebrities who pass through town. Back in September, Jarrett caught up with Del McCoury for a video discussion on his Apparently This Matters web series.

An adept interrogator, Bellini starts out with the question on everyone’s mind… “How does Del maintain his iconic coiffure?”