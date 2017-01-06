Deering introduces John McEuen signature banjo

The gold plated armrest is adorned with both a custom engraving pattern and a unique series of cutouts along its length. The tailpiece and tone ring have similar custom engraving and are gold plated as well. You find the chrome in the bracket hooks, which contrast nicely against the highly-polished gold on the hoop and flange, and on the tuners on the headstock.

The neck and the resonator side walls are inlaid with wood marquetry in a coral snake pattern with red, gold, black, and white elements below the traditional ivoroid binding. The ebony fingerboard is inlaid with an intricate floral pattern as is the peghead overlay which features John’s name inlaid in script. The truss rod cover also bears his name, but in Japanese characters.

The John McEuen Signature Model is available from dealers worldwide for $8499.