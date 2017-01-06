Deering introduces John McEuen signature banjo

Deering Banjos is introducing a lavish new banjo at the 2017 NAMM Show to honor banjo legend John McEuen and his 50 years touring with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
The John McEuen Signature model banjo is made from highly figured curly maple for the neck and resonator, stained with Deering’s golden honey finish. Metal parts in the pot assembly are plated with either chrome or gold, giving the banjo a distinctive, two-tone appearance. For the pot, Deering uses its bell bronze ‘06 tone ring and a maple rim set into a slightly deeper resonator which the company says offers a deeper voice to the instrument.
The gold plated armrest is adorned with both a custom engraving pattern and a unique series of cutouts along its length. The tailpiece and tone ring have similar custom engraving and are gold plated as well. You find the chrome in the bracket hooks, which contrast nicely against the highly-polished gold on the hoop and flange, and on the tuners on the headstock.
The neck and the resonator side walls are inlaid with wood marquetry in a coral snake pattern with red, gold, black, and white elements below the traditional ivoroid binding. The ebony fingerboard is inlaid with an intricate floral pattern as is the peghead overlay which features John’s name inlaid in script. The truss rod cover also bears his name, but in Japanese characters.
The John McEuen Signature Model is available from dealers worldwide for $8499.
Attendees at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA later this month will be able to check out and play this spectacular banjo at the Deering booth.