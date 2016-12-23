Deadlines approach for song contests

There’s still time for songwriters to enter two major contests that honor bluegrass compositions.

January 5 is the entry deadline for the DC Bluegrass Union’s Hazel Dickens Song Contest. The contest, in its third year, is strictly for bluegrass (including bluegrass Gospel). The winner, as determined by a panel of judges, receives $500 and an invitation to perform the song at the DC Bluegrass festival in early March. Second place is $250 and third is $100.

Winners will be announced February 15.

More information about the contest and the festival can be found at dcbu.org.

Songwriters have a bit more time to submit entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at MerleFest. That deadline is February 1. There are four categories: Bluegrass, Country, Gospel and General. Three finalists in each category will be announced in early spring. They’ll play before a panel of judges at the festival, and the winners of that round will get to play before thousands of people on the Cabin Stage.

First place pays $600, second is $300 and third is $100. Each finalist also receives strings and other merchandise.

More information is available at merlefest.org.

The entry fee for both contests is $30 per song.