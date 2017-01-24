Davidson Brothers inducted into Australia’s Country HOF

It has just been announced that Australia’s Davidson Brothers will be inducted into the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame during the 2017 Tamworth Country Music Festival later this month.

Hamish and Lachlan Davidson have been at the top of Australia’s bluegrass scene for several years now, and are excited to be present to be honored with their Hand of Fame induction. The festival runs through January 29, with the awards presentations occurring on the 28th.

In addition to their work as performers all across the continent, the Davidsons have been noted for their contributions to the next generation of grassers through the Australian Bluegrass Scholarship which awards a cash grant and free recording time to a talented up-and-coming bluegrass artist each year.

Here’s the boys’ music video for Take Me To The Mountains, a popular enough sentiment in bluegrass, wherever you live, from their Wanderlust album in 2014.

Congratulations on the HOF induction. Well-deserved!