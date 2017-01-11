Danny Clark to IBMM

The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY has announced the hiring of Danny Clark as their Membership and Special Events Manager. This new position was created to help grow the membership of the organization, develop special events at the Museum – especially with an eye towards the 2018 opening of their new International Bluegrass Music Center – and foster engagement with other aspects of the larger bluegrass community.

Clark is a life-long bluegrass picker, thoroughly devoted to the music, and already experienced working inside the industry. He studied at Middle Tennessee State University and graduated from their Music Industry program in 2010. A former board member of the International Bluegrass Music Association, he worked previously at the Museum as Marketing Director a few years back before accepting a position with Hatch Show print at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Danny has also worked recently as the Social Media Manager for Music City Roots, and assists his father, Don, in running the Bluegrass Bus Museum.

IBMM Executive Director Chris Joslin is enthusiastic about his latest hire.

“We are glad to welcome Danny Clark to the International Bluegrass Music Museum. Few people possess his level of knowledge about bluegrass, and his passion for the music is very refreshing. As an added bonus, Danny is a great musician and has been part of this wonderful community of bluegrass music for a long time. As we work toward transitioning to our new location in 2018, Danny Clark is a great addition to the team. Danny’s creativity and innovation will certainly create a lot of opportunity for people to engage with the International Bluegrass Music Museum regardless of where they live. Music is at the center of everything we do. The music itself is the energy source that brings the IBMM to life. As the Membership and Special Events Manager, Danny will be able to leverage the authenticity and power of this great music to bring people together here at the museum.”

Danny, who has been determined to make a career in bluegrass, is eager to get started in his new position.

“I am honored to be joining the team at the bluegrass museum. I look forward to building and strengthening ties to bluegrass culture and community while working in the role of Membership and Special Events Manager.”

More information on the Bluegrass Museum and their new Center can be found online.