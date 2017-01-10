Dailey & Vincent LandFest moves to Georgia

Dailey & Vincent have announced that their 5th annual annual bluegrass festival, LandFest, is moving from its original home in Denton, NC to the mountains of Hiawassee, GA for this fall. Now titled the Dailey & Vincent LandFest in the Mountains, the three-day event is scheduled for September 14-16, 2017 at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds.

The new site offers a number of amenities that drew the attention of promoters Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, not least their air-conditioned indoor venue that seats nearly 3,000 people at the Fairgrounds’ Anderson Music Hall. Add to that the expansive grounds that will be available to festival goers with 189 camping sites, two playgrounds, a boat ramp, two tennis courts, basketball courts, paved and shaded picnic areas, and nature trails. And all of this situated along beautiful Lake Chatuge in the north Georgia mountains.

Jamie says that the Fairgrounds are a perfect setting for their festival. “We are so very thrilled to be bringing music fans some of the greatest music in the world, in one of the most beautiful places in the world!”

As in years past, the lineup for this event includes some of the top draws in bluegrass, with shows scheduled with The Earls of Leicester, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Larry Stephenson, Del McCoury, Sierra Hull and several others. There will also be a performance by the original Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver from 1981, and of course sets from Dailey & Vincent each day.

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds manager Hilda Thomason is over the top in her enthusiasm for hosting this festival.

“We are very excited about bringing the Dailey & Vincent LandFest In The Mountains to the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! There is a lot of excitement from the community about the new event coming to Hiawassee. We have a great venue and beautiful campground to accommodate all the guests! The event is going to bring new customers to Towns County that has no idea where we are located! Looking forward to working with Dailey & Vincent LandFest for many years!”

More details about the festival and the fairgrounds can be found online, including site photos and maps, plus ticket purchase and camping options.