Dailey & Vincent join the Opry

On Friday night in Nashville, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent celebrated the start of their 10th year performing together, and their 100th time playing on the Grand Ole Opry. It was a festive time for the boys, well-steeped in the tradition of the venerable radio program that has broadcast since 1925.

In the midst of their set, segment host Marty Stuart came back on to extend an important message from the Opry management. Mark December 30, 2016 as the date that Dailey & Vincent were invited to join the Grand Ole Opry as official members, joining previous bluegrass stars like Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, The Osborne Brothers, and many others.

As you can see from the photo above, they were flabbergasted to receive the proposition. When we reached out to them over the busy holiday weekend, Darrin sent along this statement from he and Jamie…

“We have dreamed many dreams in our life time. And many have come true. But last night the ultimate dream for us, came true. We were humbled and shocked to be asked by fellow Bluegrass and Country artist and Grand Ole Opry star Marty Stuart to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry family. We were in disbelief and we just couldn’t believe our ears. We never saw it coming though we must admit, we had hoped it would happen someday but never really thought it possible. Words can’t describe how blessed we feel to become part of this beautiful music family. This is something we will cherish the rest of our lives. God has been good to us all, and we are two humbled and grateful performers.”

Here’s a look back at their first Opry performance at the end of 2007.

As members, Dailey & Vincent will now make even more frequent appearances on the Opry. You can follow the schedule online.