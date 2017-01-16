Dailey & Vincent exhibit opens at IBMM

Last Friday the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY held a grand opening for their latest exhibit, which chronicles the sterling career of bluegrass superstars Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent.

Looking at what these two singers and bandleaders have accomplished in ten years is quite remarkable. Their own national television program, multiple hit records, a successful annual festival, and now membership in the Grand Ole Opry. Of course, both men spent many years in the business before venturing out as a duo, Jamie with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and Darrin with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Working alongside icons like Skaggs and Lawson showed both men how to manage a thriving touring band, and make wise choices at various career crossroads.

And now their story is told at the IBMM. Visitors to the Museum can view a variety of mementos of Dailey & Vincent’s life in bluegrass, including instruments, stage clothes, microphones, and a room filled with informative displays that tell their story.

The Grand Opening on January 13 featured Jamie and Darrin greeting visitors in the exhibit, and doing interviews for regional media, before performing live with their band in a concert that was broadcast live by SiriusXM satellite radio.

The Dailey & Vincent exhibit will be open at the Museum until they move to their new home, sometime in 2018. Here are some photos from Friday’s festivities, courtesy of Ryan Hobson and the Museum.